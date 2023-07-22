China, Ethiopia agree to promote cooperation, Sino-Africa ties

Xinhua) 09:53, July 22, 2023

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (R) meets with Wang Yi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on July 21, 2023. (Xinhua)

ADDIS ABABA, July 21 (Xinhua) -- Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, here on Friday, with both sides pledging to promote bilateral cooperation.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, paid a visit to Ethiopia on his way to the 13th Meeting of BRICS National Security Advisers and High Representatives on National Security in Johannesburg, South Africa.

During his meeting with Wang, Ahmed spoke highly of the great achievements China has made as it embarks on the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, saying he appreciated China's firm adherence to the development path suited to its own national conditions and its rapid economic and social development, which has set an example for other developing countries.

Noting that Ethiopia will never forget China's strong support for the East African country when it faced difficulties, Ahmed said China is a great and reliable friend.

Ahmed said Ethiopia is willing to learn from China's development concept and experience, strive to achieve self-sufficiency in agriculture and rapid economic growth, and promote green and sustainable development.

Ethiopia abides by the one-China principle, supports China's position in international affairs, actively participates in the Belt and Road cooperation, and stands ready to work closely with China to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields in a bid to push for greater development of bilateral relations, Ahmed said.

For his part, Wang said Ethiopia is a major African country with important influence.

As comprehensive strategic cooperative partners, China and Ethiopia share common goals and aspirations, and have conducted fruitful cooperation under such frameworks as the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, leading cooperation between China and African countries, Wang said.

China cherishes its traditional friendship with Ethiopia, firmly supports reconstruction and economic recovery in Ethiopia, and stands ready to further tap cooperation potential with Ethiopia to help it advance industrialization, achieve agricultural modernization and pursue green and low-carbon development, Wang said.

China encourages well-positioned and creditworthy enterprises to invest in Ethiopia, and would like to play a positive role in relieving the debt pressure on Ethiopia, Wang said, adding that it is hoped that Ethiopia will actively foster a sound business environment.

He said China-Africa cooperation is an important part of the South-South cooperation, featuring mutual support and help between friends.

While maintaining cooperation with Africa, China never interferes in the internal affairs of other countries, never attaches political conditions, and never seeks geopolitical interests, Wang said.

He reiterated China's readiness to work with Ethiopia and other African countries to strengthen cooperation in trade and investment, green development, digital economy, health and other fields, and continuously break new ground in China-Africa cooperation.

During his visit to Ethiopia, Wang also held talks with Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen.

