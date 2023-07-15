3rd China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue held in Beijing

The 3rd China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue is held in Beijing, July 14, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

The 3rd China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue was held offline for the first time in Beijing on Friday, with its participants committing to make unwavering efforts toward jointly developing the Belt and Road, and building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

The dialogue, hosted by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC), welcomed about 100 participants. This group included Chinese and African youth representatives from various sectors, sharing their stories under the theme, "China-Africa Youth: Working Together for High-Quality Belt and Road Cooperation between China and Africa."

Jiang Jiang, vice president of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, delivers a speech at the 3rd China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue in Beijing, July 14, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) proposed by China. "The BRI puts its focus on development, which is in line with the need of the times and the aspiration of different countries for faster growth," said Jiang Jiang, vice president of the CPAFFC, adding that the initiative seeks to share China's development opportunities globally and achieve shared prosperity.

According to Jiang, the BRI caters to the developmental needs of African countries, garnering their endorsement. So far, 52 African countries and the African Union Commission have inked BRI cooperation documents with China.

Thanks to the BRI, China and Africa have experienced deepened infrastructure cooperation, burgeoning economic and trade collaboration, and closer people-to-people and cultural exchanges, Jiang noted. Looking forward, he anticipates Chinese and African youths contributing their intellect and vigor to the high-quality evolution of the BRI, thereby brightening the prospects for bilateral relations.

Didier Dacko, ambassador of Mali to China, delivers a speech at the 3rd China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue in Beijing, July 14, 2023. (Photo courtesy of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries)

In the face of multiple global challenges, Didier Dacko, ambassador of Mali to China, asserted, "In this very context of uncertainties, it remains necessary for China and Africa to maintain the course of their relations toward high-quality Belt and Road cooperation."

The future of China and Africa lies in the "actions and attitudes of today," said Dacko, emphasizing the significant role of the younger generation in this process, encouraging them to unite, overcome obstacles, and improve people's lives.

According to Wang Chao, deputy project manager of China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation East Africa Limited, a contractor involved in several infrastructure projects in Tanzania, like the Central Railway Line rehabilitation project, said the BRI doesn't just allow China to portray a more comprehensive image to Tanzania. It also bolsters the East African nation's internal driving force for growth, during which Chinese businesses have improved local infrastructure.

The 3rd China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue is held in Beijing, July 14, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

This year also commemorates the 60th anniversary of China deploying its first medical aid team to Africa, following the country's initial medical worker group's arrival in Algeria in 1963.

Wang Xingwen, a doctor from the Xuanwu Hospital under Capital Medical University and a member of the 28th Chinese medical team to Guinea, expressed that Chinese doctors contribute to constructing a global health community through their selfless dedication and professional competence.

Joseph Olivier Mendo'o, a Cameroon native and co-founder of the China-Africa Youth Federation, noted that several BRI cooperation projects between China and Africa target young people. This not only fosters development opportunities for Africa, but also assists African young people in achieving their dreams.

The China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue, launched by the CPAFFC in 2021 within the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, aims to offer a fresh platform for young people from both sides to engage in comprehensive discussions and collaboratively work toward a brighter future.

The 3rd China-Africa Future Leaders' Dialogue is held in Beijing, July 14, 2023. (People’s Daily Online/Chang Sha)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Wu Chaolan)