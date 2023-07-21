12 migrants found in 18-wheeler in police chase in U.S. Texas

Xinhua) 13:15, July 21, 2023

HOUSTON, July 20 (Xinhua) -- Twelve migrants were discovered packed inside a 18-wheeler during a police chase in the south central U.S. state of Texas, local media reported on Thursday.

Police officers tried to pull over the driver of the stolen truck, which led to a short chase late Wednesday night in far southwest Bexar County in Texas, near the U.S.-Mexico border, said a report from WOAI-TV, NBC television affiliate in San Antonio.

The driver, who carried a gun, finally stopped and was taken into custody.

Investigators found 10 men and two women, including one pregnant, inside the trailer.

The migrants were from Honduras, Guatemala and Mexico, according to the report.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)