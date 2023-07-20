China and Algeria to expand scope of cooperation

09:02, July 20, 2023 By XU WEI ( Chinadaily.com.cn

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, who is paying a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, July 19, 2023. [Photo by Feng Yongbin /China Daily]

Premier Li Qiang highlighted on Wednesday the need for China and Algeria to work toward more concrete outcomes while cooperating on infrastructure development and expand cooperation to cover emerging sectors such as the digital economy.

In his talks with visiting Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Beijing, Li called on both sides to forge a model for high-tech cooperation between developing nations.

Li also cited information technology, new-energy vehicles and aviation satellites as sectors for potential heightened cooperation.

China and Algeria are good friends with a high level of mutual trust, good partners with a strong commitment to cooperation and good brothers who share weal and woe, Li said.

The two nations, which established diplomatic ties 65 years ago, have always respected each other, treated each other as equals and extended to each other steadfast support over issues concerning respective core interests and major concerns, said the premier.

Li highlighted Beijing's readiness to promote bilateral friendship and cooperation to a higher level, adding that the two nations should deepen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as health, education and tourism.

China supports Algeria playing a bigger role in international and regional affairs, and is willing to work hand in hand with the African country to practice true multilateralism, oppose unilateralism and hegemony, and safeguard the common interests of both nations and other developing countries, Li said.

President Tebboune, who is on a state visit to China from Monday through Friday, underscored that China is a good friend of Algeria, and the two sides have always supported and helped each other.

He reiterated his country's adherence to the one-China principle and support for China's efforts in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Algeria is willing to learn from China's development experience, work toward heightened bilateral cooperation in investment, mining, construction and industries, and enhance coordination and cooperation in international and regional affairs, he said.

Also on Wednesday, Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, met with Tebboune. During the meeting, Zhao underlined China's readiness to work with Algeria to build an open world economy and take the global governance system toward a more fair and reasonable direction.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)