Pic story of train attendant on China-Laos Railway

July 19, 2023

Yi Bofeng poses for a photo at the platform of Kunming South Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2023.

Yi Bofeng hails from Mengla County in Yunnan Province. After graduating as a Lao major from a technical college in the provincial capital Kunming in 2020, she was recruited as a train attendant under China Railway Kunming Bureau Group Co., Ltd.

The China-Laos Railway, a landmark project of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, began operations in December 2021. Yi was aboard the first train of the railway, witnessing the historical moment of railway operations.

The 1,035-km railway connects China's Kunming with Vientiane in Laos. The railway has transported more than 16.4 million passengers and over 21 million tons of cargo as of June 3 this year.

The railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13 this year. One passenger train operates daily from Kunming to Vientiane and another one the other way around. Since then, Yi has been in service for over 20 round trips.

Along the railway line are regions with abundant tourism resources, rich species resources, and great concentration of natural and cultural heritages. Villages under Mengla County where Yi's family reside boast fruits and rubber trees planting. Owing to close proximity to the railway, the products from these villages can be soon delivered to the market so that villagers can enjoy the dividend brought by the railway.

Yi Bofeng (1st L) interacts with passengers aboard the train D887 on July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng (1st R) and her colleagues prepare to board the train D887 at Kunming South Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng (R) talks with her grandparents in Mengla County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Yi Bofeng inspects a carriage aboard the train D887 on July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng poses for a photo at the platform of Kunming South Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Lyu Shuai)

Yi Bofeng (L) talks with her colleague aboard the train D887 on July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng tends a plant at home in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng learns Lao language at home in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng (4th R, rear) poses for a group photo with her family in Mengla County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Yi Bofeng (3rd L) has lunch with her family in Mengla County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Yi Bofeng (C) serves passengers aboard the train D887 on July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng broadcasts aboard the train D887 on July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng (R) interacts with passengers aboard the train D887 on July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng poses for a photo at the platform of Kunming South Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

Yi Bofeng tidies up her work outfit at home in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

Yi Bofeng walks out of Mohan Railway Station in Mengla County, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

Yi Bofeng (R) serves a passenger aboard the train D887 on July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Cui Wen)

