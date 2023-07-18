We Are China

Wildlife in Altun Mountains in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:28, July 18, 2023

ALTUN MOUNTAINS, July 17 (Xinhua) -- Covering 45,000 square kilometers, the Altun Mountain National Nature Reserve lies at the juncture of Xinjiang, Tibet, Qinghai and Gansu, and is home to a wide variety of rare animals.

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on June 30, 2023 shows a Himalayan marmot (Marmota himalayana) in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

This photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows a woolly hare in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 6, 2023 shows ruddy shelduck in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows Tibetan wild donkeys in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 8, 2023 shows a wolf in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows a Tibetan gazelle in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

This photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows a Tibetan fox in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 2, 2023 shows a wild yak in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)

This photo taken on July 5, 2023 shows a plateau pika in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

This photo taken on July 8, 2023 shows Tibetan antelopes in the Altun Mountains National Nature Reserve in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

