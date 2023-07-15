China opposes use of hegemony to exert oppressive behavior: defense spokesperson

July 15, 2023

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China does not subscribe to the outdated logic that a rising country will inevitably seek hegemony, nor will it follow the old path of pursuing hegemony, a Chinese defense spokesperson said at a press conference on Friday.

Tan Kefei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the statement in response to a question concerning recent remarks made by the U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley.

According to a previous media report, Milley said China aspires to be the regional hegemon in Asia in the next decade, urging the U.S. military to maintain its decisive advantage and readiness to deter war.

From time to time, the U.S. side makes erroneous remarks, driven by its failure to grasp the trend of world peace and development and its reluctance to abandon the zero-sum mentality, Tan said.

The United States' pursuit of a so-called "decisive advantage" merely reflects its desire to retain its dominant position, exert hegemonic behavior, and prioritize its own interests, he said.

Tan added that China will never tread the path of seeking hegemony. Instead, it aims to become a better and stronger country.

China will enhance its capabilities in safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and contribute to maintaining regional and global peace and stability and building a community with a shared future for humanity, he said.

