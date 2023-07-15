China's internal affair tolerates no external interference: Wang Yi
JAKARTA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The Taiwan question is China's internal affair and tolerates no interference from external forces, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said here on Friday.
Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks while attending a series of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations foreign ministers' meetings.
Stressing that Taiwan is a part of China's territory, Wang noted that this is a historical fact, an international consensus, and the real status quo across the Taiwan Strait.
Changes were brought only by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party and the external forces supporting and condoning its attempts to seek "Taiwan independence", Wang noted.
We are willing to make the greatest efforts with utmost sincerity to strive for peaceful reunification, but our determination and resolve to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity remain unwavering, Wang stressed.
