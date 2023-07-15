Wang Yi warns regional countries against negative trends
JAKARTA, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Regional countries must guard against three negative trends concerning peace and security in the region, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi has said.
Wang, director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, made the remarks Thursday while attending the series of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) foreign ministers' meetings.
The first trend is the impact on ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN-centered effective regional cooperation architecture brought by the penetration of the so-called "Indo-Pacific strategy", Wang said.
The North Atlantic Treaty Organization's attempts to intrude into the region would introduce the Cold War mentality and camp confrontation, and undermine the hard-won peace and stability, Wang warned.
Regional countries should be wary of non-regional major powers using the South China Sea issue to intervene in regional affairs, sow discord, and undermine solidarity and cooperation in the region, Wang said.
