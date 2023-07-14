Bamboo weaving master in SW China's Sichuan commits to traditional craft

People's Daily Online) 13:39, July 14, 2023

Chen Yunhua, a 76-year-old bamboo weaving master in Qingshen county, Meishan city, southwest China's Sichuan Province, has maintained a commitment to carrying forward the traditional bamboo weaving craft for over 60 years through innovation and teaching, bringing wealth to more people.

Chen started to learn the craft from his grandfather when he was six and gradually mastered the techniques.

A vivid bamboo weaving work. (People's Daily/Zhang Weihao)

In 1968, Chen established the first bamboo weaving workshop in the county and led more than 20 villagers to make bamboo-woven articles of everyday use, which were even sold to overseas markets. Such products have brought prosperity to people in the county.

Chen embraced innovation to lift the value added of bamboo weaving products. He said a bamboo tube is worth 5 yuan (70 US cents), but when it is turned into bamboo weaving artworks, these products can be sold for up to over 10,000 yuan.

The master developed new coloring methods and launched bamboo-woven calligraphy and painting works by referring to masterpieces including "Along the River During the Qingming Festival," a much-loved scroll painting by painter Zhang Zeduan in the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Over 3,000 types of bamboo weaving artworks have been developed. He also wove bamboo wares with porcelain bodies inside.

File photo shows Chen Yunhua (first from left) teaching techniques to students.

Since 1984, Chen's company has held over 500 training sessions and cultivated more than 20,000 bamboo weaving talents, including provincial-level masters of arts and crafts.

Chen also offered bamboo weaving courses in countries in Africa, South America, and other regions. So far, he has provided online and offline training sessions for over 10,000 people from 56 countries and regions.

