Young woman in Guizhou inherits bamboo weaving, helps generate wealth for local people

People's Daily Online) 16:01, March 04, 2022

Yang Changqin, a deputy to the National People's Congress and also a bamboo weaving artist in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has ramped up efforts to learn the traditional craft for over 10 years, which has helped to generate wealth for local people at the same time.

Photo shows Yang Changqin holding a bamboo pole in her hands. (Photo/Wang Changyu)

Born in the 1990s, Yang is from Chishui, a city with about 1.33 million mu (88,667 hectares) of bamboo forests, and where 200,000 people work in bamboo-related industries. As a sixth-generation inheritor of the intangible cultural heritage (ICH) of bamboo weaving, Yang established a company for the handmade products. With an output value of more than 10 million yuan (about $1.58 million) and 12 invention patents in 2021. The company also provides job opportunities for over 100 local villagers, and helps 570 villagers from 177 households increase their incomes.

To promote bamboo weaving products, Yang makes vlogs inside bamboo forests, and introduces the exquisite artwork to netizens via short-form videos. Besides, she’s responsible for the marketing of the products, as well as giving instructions to workers inside her workshop.

Yang Changqin makes a bamboo weaving product. (Photo/Wang Changyu)

She will propose suggestions on improving bases for the production, learning and research of ICH, including integrating the inheritance of ICH with China’s rural revitalization strategy at the upcoming "Two sessions."

Last year, the traditional craft received worldwide attention and recognition, with 70 million net users watching videos on the making of bamboo closets, bamboo brushes and other products on the video-sharing app TikTok.

“The popularity of bamboo weaving around the whole world makes me believe it is worthwhile to carry forward the traditional art,” said Yang. “A bamboo pole is worth at most 6 yuan, while a bamboo weaving product may be sold for hundreds of yuan,” she added. Yang also studied at art schools in Shanghai and other places, and introduced some new techniques into her works.

Since 2012, Yang has offered training sessions for over 10,000 people annually, including women left behind in the countryside, poor people relocated from inhospitable areas, people with disabilities, and students.

Photo shows some of Yang Changqin’s bamboo weaving products. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Yang Changqin (C) teaches a worker the techniques of bamboo weaving. (Photo/Wang Changyu)

Yang Changqin shows off bamboo strips used for weaving. (Photo/Wang Changyu)

