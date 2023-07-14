Conference on global economic development, security scheduled for October

CHANGSHA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The second Conference of Global Economic Development and Security Forum of Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) will take place on Oct. 29-31 in Changsha, the capital city of central China's Hunan Province, said a press conference on Thursday.

Themed "Global Development, Shared Security," the event will see more than 30 activities, including sub-forums, roundtables, and expositions take place. Government officials, heads of international organizations, business representatives and scholars will gather to share their views on cutting-edge issues in global development and security.

At the press conference, BFA Secretary-General Li Baodong said that the event would conduct an in-depth analysis of new trends and developments in economic development and security and explore promoting global growth and shared security.

The conference will be co-hosted by the BFA and the Hunan provincial people's government.

