Zelensky, Biden meet at NATO summit

Xinhua) 09:10, July 13, 2023

KIEV, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President Joe Biden met on Wednesday during the NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania.

Zelensky expressed gratitude to Biden for the assistance, especially military assistance, that the United States has provided to Ukraine, the Ukrainian presidential press service said.

Zelensky also informed Biden of the latest developments on the frontline, and Ukrain's operational and strategic plans, the press service said.

U.S. assistance for Ukraine has reached 43 billion U.S. dollars, Zelensky was quoted as saying.

For his part, Biden assured that the United States is doing and will do everything to help Ukraine with everything necessary, the press service said.

In a Telegram post after the meeting, Zelensky said the talks, which lasted twice as long as planned, focused on the long-term support for Ukraine, weapons, politics and NATO.

The two-day NATO summit kicked off in the Lithuanian capital on Tuesday.

