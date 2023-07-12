U.S. researchers develop monitor detecting COVID-19 virus variants in minutes

Xinhua) 13:06, July 12, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. researchers have created a real-time monitor that can detect any of the SARS-CoV-2 virus variants in a room in about five minutes.

Researchers at the Washington University developed the device by combining recent advances in aerosol sampling technology and an ultrasensitive biosensing technique.

The inexpensive, proof-of-concept device could be used in hospitals and health care facilities, schools and public places to help detect CoV-2 and potentially monitor for other respiratory virus aerosols, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the study published Monday in Nature Communications.

Widespread adoption of such technology could assist public health officials with implementing rapid disease control measures, according to the study.

