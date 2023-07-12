U.S. researchers develop monitor detecting COVID-19 virus variants in minutes
LOS ANGELES, July 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S. researchers have created a real-time monitor that can detect any of the SARS-CoV-2 virus variants in a room in about five minutes.
Researchers at the Washington University developed the device by combining recent advances in aerosol sampling technology and an ultrasensitive biosensing technique.
The inexpensive, proof-of-concept device could be used in hospitals and health care facilities, schools and public places to help detect CoV-2 and potentially monitor for other respiratory virus aerosols, such as influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to the study published Monday in Nature Communications.
Widespread adoption of such technology could assist public health officials with implementing rapid disease control measures, according to the study.
Photos
Related Stories
- European agencies drop COVID-19 aviation health safety protocol
- Europe faces multiple health crises this summer: WHO expert
- China made concerted efforts to help the world go through the pandemic
- Task still tough in post-pandemic era
- Current COVID-19 infections in China feature low prevalence level, mild symptoms: experts
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.