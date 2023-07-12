Ukraine sets up coalition with 11 countries to train F-16 pilots

Xinhua) 13:05, July 12, 2023

KIEV, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine signed a memorandum with 11 countries to create a coalition for training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Tuesday.

"It's official: a coalition for F-16 training of the Ukrainian Air Force has been formed," Reznikov tweeted.

Apart from pilots, technicians and support staff will participate in a training program, Reznikov said.

The creation of the coalition opens the doors to include other types of fighter aircraft in the program, he added.

Reznikov thanked Denmark and the Netherlands for their leadership in creating the coalition.

Separately, Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystayko said that 20 Ukrainian pilots will begin training on Western fighter jets in Britain at the end of this month or at the beginning of August, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported.

Prystayko noted that Britain does not operate F-16 fighters, but has other European-made aircraft.

