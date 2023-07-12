China achieves algorithm verification based on universal quantum computer

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China has achieved the country's first algorithm verification of communication network optimization based on a universal quantum computer, according to the Quantum Computing Engineering Research Center in east China's Anhui province.

China Mobile is currently in the stage of 5G operation and 6G research and development. Compared with 5G, 6G will face computing problems such as larger-scale business optimization, network optimization, signal processing and machine learning, bringing about great pressure to the classical computation and algorithms, said Cui Chunfeng, an official from the China Mobile Research Institution (CMRI).

The tremendous computing power is the main characteristic of quantum computers. "We try to start from small-scale problems in some typical scenarios to evaluate and verify the application feasibility of quantum computing in communication networks, especially in 6G," Cui said.

The CMRI and the Origin Quantum Computing Technology Corporation (Origin Quantum) signed a cooperation memorandum on June 30 to jointly promote the integration of quantum computing into the communication network and arithmetic network as the core of the mobile information network.

Aiming at the optimization of large-scale antenna parameters of 5G base stations, the Origin Quantum has preliminarily proved the feasibility of quantum algorithm in the specific problem through effective modeling, algorithm design and real-machine verification, said Dou Manghan, director of the software center of the Origin Quantum.

He noted that the company is the country's first case of using quantum computers with real machines for communication network algorithm verification, achieving a good start for the application of quantum computing.

In the future, China Mobile will design quantum algorithms with better performance, boost the integrated development of quantum computing and communication industry, and explore a leapfrog path for the development of mobile information networks, Cui said.

