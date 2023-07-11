China's NEV sales surge 44.1 pct in H1

BEIJING, July 11 (Xinhua) -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) sales surged 44.1 percent year on year to nearly 3.75 million units in the first half of 2023, data from the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers showed Tuesday.

NEV sales in June stood at 806,000 units, increasing 35.2 percent from a year ago.

The output of NEVs in the country totaled nearly 3.79 million units in the first six months, expanding 42.4 percent year on year, the data revealed.

