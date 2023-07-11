NATO makes fatal expansion into Asia-Pacific region, says German lawmaker
BERLIN, July 11 (Xinhua) -- A German lawmaker believes that under the absolute leadership of the United States, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is making a fatal expansion into the Asia-Pacific region.
Commenting on NATO's plan to open a liaison office in Japan, Sevim Dagdelen, a member of Germany's lower house of parliament, told Xinhua that NATO, under U.S. leadership, seeks global hegemony in a reinterpretation of its charter.
She called NATO a key instrument of U.S. security and military policy and said the United States enjoys absolute hegemony within NATO.
The NATO summit, slated for July 11-12 in Vilnius, Lithuania, would bring Ukraine closer to the alliance, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg ahead of the summit.
NATO would focus more on allies in Asia to promote close military and security integration as it has with the European Union to better assert its interests, said Dagdelen.
NATO's desire to include the Asia-Pacific region within its sphere of influence is part of a fatal expansion policy, she added.
