Ceremony held to mark anniversary of China's resistance war against Japanese aggression

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- A ceremony was held Friday in Beijing to mark the 86th anniversary of the beginning of China's whole-nation resistance war against Japanese aggression.

Yin Li, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Beijing Municipal Committee, presided over the ceremony at the Museum of the War of the Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression near the Lugou Bridge, where the historic Lugou Bridge Incident took place 86 years ago on July 7, 1937.

The incident is recognized as the start of Japan's full-scale invasion of China, and China's whole-nation resistance against the Japanese invaders.

The ceremony was attended by about 500 people, including war veterans and family members of military leaders in the war.

Attendees offered floral tributes and bowed to pay their respects to those who laid down their lives in fighting the Japanese aggression more than eight decades ago.

They also visited a special exhibition showcasing Party building endeavors during the war.

