Pic story: rural library kindles children's passion for knowledge in Yunnan

Xinhua) 09:27, July 08, 2023

A child selects books at the "Banshan Huayu" library in Qiunatong Village of Bingzhongluo Township in Gongshan Dulong and Nu Autonomous County, Lisu Autonomous Prefecture of Nujiang, southwest China's Yunnan Province, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

The Nujiang River, cascading down from the Tanggula Mountains on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, carves its way through the majestic mountains of Yunnan where a magnificent canyon is formed. Nestled at the northernmost tip of the Nujiang River canyon is the village of Qiunatong, home to a unique library called "Banshan Huayu" (Half Hill Flower Talks). "The aroma of books reminds me of the fragrance of flowers," said Gan Wenyong, the library owner.

Qiunatong Village, Gan's hometown, was once entrenched in dire poverty. Due to financial constraints, he missed out on educational opportunities during his childhood. Instead, he spent his childhood doing farm works, herding cattle, collecting herbs, and feeding pigs. However, in 2006, Gan seized the chance to pursue education when the revised Compulsory Education Law abolished tuition and miscellaneous fees. At the age of 14, he began studying in the fourth grade, relying on donations to complete his schooling and was later admitted to a university.

After finishing the college entrance exam, Gan returned to his hometown with a collection of books. The children in the village flocked to borrow books from him. His idea of starting a library began to take form. "I never had the chance to read a book until I turned 14. I hope to make up for my childhood regret by making books available to the children in my hometown," Gan said.

In 2016, while still a college student, Gan brought the books he had collected back to Qiunatong. Selling his family's two cows to gather funds, he converted an unused family lodge into the village's inaugural library, "Banshan Huayu." Upon graduation, Gan embarked on legal aid work in Gongshan County where Qiunatong Village is located. By the end of 2019, Gongshan County shook off poverty, and a year later, Gan was granted a loan to expand the library. With the support of the local government and charity groups, the library now has a collection of more than 40,000 books, attracting local villagers, especially youngsters.

As the summer holiday approaches, a collaborative public welfare project between the library and Shenzhen University will be launched. Volunteers from Shenzhen University will start a free reading camp at the library for children in Qiunatong Village.

Gan Wenyong now has a bigger vision. He wants to set up more libraries in the residential areas of Qiunatong. "I want to spare no effort to make more contribution to my hometown," said he.

