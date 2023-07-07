Xi urges Jiangsu to take lead in advancing Chinese modernization

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits the exhibition center of the Suzhou Industrial Park in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

NANJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has called on east China's Jiangsu Province to take the lead and set an example in advancing Chinese modernization.

Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks during an inspection trip in Jiangsu from Wednesday to Friday.

Lauding the strengths of Jiangsu's solid industrial foundation, rich scientific and educational resources, sound business environment and huge market size, he urged the province to continue to play an exemplary role in promoting reform, innovation and high-quality development, as well as in contributing to China's efforts to foster a new pattern of development.

During the trip, Xi visited the cities of Suzhou and Nanjing, and went to places including an industrial park, enterprises, a historic and cultural block, and a science lab.

Visiting the Suzhou Industrial Park, Xi emphasized the crucial role of hi-tech parks in achieving self-reliance and self-strengthening in science and technology. He called for deeper integrated development of enterprises, universities, and research institutes, with enterprises taking the lead.

Xi highlighted the importance of fostering new industries and accelerating industrial upgrades by leveraging new technologies. Additionally, he emphasized expanding international cooperation to build world-class hi-tech parks that are open and driven by innovation.

During his visit to Suzhou HYC Technology Co., Ltd., Xi expressed his delight in observing that all the research and development personnel at the company are young. He remarked that China's modernization drive offers immense opportunities for young people.

On Thursday morning, Xi strolled through the Pingjiang Historic and Cultural Block, a site with a rich history spanning over 2,500 years.

He noted that the fine traditional Chinese culture embodies qualities such as resilience, patience, and perseverance, which have become an integral part of the Chinese national spirit.

Xi said that Suzhou has excelled in blending tradition with modernity, simultaneously promoting historical and cultural inheritance and boosting high-tech innovation and high-quality development.

This approach epitomizes the future of development, he added.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a historic and cultural block of Pingjiang Road in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

During his tour of Nanjing, capital city of Jiangsu, on Thursday afternoon, Xi visited the Purple Mountain Laboratories, where he inspected a 6G comprehensive lab, among others, to learn about efforts to make major sci-tech breakthroughs.

Xi said that with the rapid advancement of information technology, disruptive technologies can emerge at any moment. He stressed pursuing a pragmatic path of innovation.

Inspecting NARI Group Corporation, Xi learned about the enterprise's efforts in developing core technologies, ensuring grid security and power supply, and promoting energy transition.

Xi encouraged young researchers at the company to make breakthroughs in cutting-edge technologies, thus leading a fulfilling life.

On Friday morning, Xi heard a work report from the provincial Party committee and the government of Jiangsu.

Xi pointed out that the key to Chinese modernization lies in the modernization of science and technology.

Efforts should be made to reinforce the principal role of enterprises in innovation, encourage the flow of innovation resources to enterprises, and promote the industrial application of scientific and technological advances, Xi said.

Xi called for establishing a basic system to support comprehensive innovation.

He also called for increasing sci-tech investment through diverse channels and strengthening the legal protection of intellectual property rights.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits NARI Group Corporation in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, July 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

Xi stressed the need to prioritize the real economy and build a modern industrial system.

Pace should be sped up to develop strategic emerging industrial clusters with international competitiveness, he said, calling for deeper integration of the digital economy with advanced manufacturing and modern service industries.

He called for building a modern industrial system with advanced manufacturing as the backbone.

The province should also smoothen domestic and international dual circulation, innovate ways and measures to attract foreign investment and open wider to the outside world, Xi added.

Building a modern Chinese civilization is essential to advancing Chinese modernization, Xi noted, urging Jiangsu to step up the promotion of sectors including science and technology, education and culture.

Xi also demanded accelerated efforts to establish a well-rounded social security system, improve employment promotion mechanisms and public services to boost employment.

He called for better ensuring the employment of key groups.

On workplace safety, Xi said safety overhauls must be carried forward to curb serious and major accidents.

Xi called for vigilance against flooding disasters as China is about to enter a key period for flood control. He also noted the increased risks of forest fires in some regions.

Various emergency preparations must be made to reduce all sorts of losses to the minimum, Xi added.

On the Party-wide education campaign, Xi said since its launch, good results have been achieved. He called for efforts to guide Party members and cadres in paying greater attention to practice and create synergy for tangible results.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the General Office of the CPC Central Committee, accompanied Xi on the inspection.

