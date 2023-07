Armed police soldiers take part in driving training in N China's Tianjin

Scouts from a mobile detachment of the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Tianjin Contingent take part in a driving training in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)

Scouts from a mobile detachment under the Chinese People's Armed Police (PAP) Force Tianjin Contingent recently took part in a driving training in north China's Tianjin Municipality.

Several training courses were designed, including cornering, driving in formation, crossing obstacles and shooting while driving. The courses effectively enhanced the scouts' ability to drive in difficult conditions and fulfill missions.

