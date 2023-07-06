Chinese expertise, technology support Bangladesh's agricultural sector: Bangladeshi expert

DHAKA, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China's expertise and technological advancements in agriculture have played a vital role in supporting the growth of Bangladesh's agricultural sector, a Bangladeshi agricultural specialist has said.

KSM Mostafizur Rahman, president of Bangladesh Agrochemicals Manufacturers Association, told Xinhua that relationship between China and Bangladesh has remained strong over the years, fostering cooperation and prosperity.

Both countries have actively engaged in various initiatives, including the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), said Rahman, also managing director of National AgriCare Group, one of the country's biggest importers of pesticides, micronutrients and growth regulators, adding that "through these collaborative efforts, China and Bangladesh have strengthened their ties in multiple sectors, including agriculture."

The two countries have lots of agricultural cooperation, including professional knowledge, seeds, pest prevention, agricultural devices and so on. Taking rice as an example, farmers in northern Bangladesh are widely cultivating high-yielding rice varieties, especially seeds brought from China.

"The exchange of knowledge, research and agricultural practices has been instrumental in improving productivity, ensuring food security, and helping farmers in Bangladesh," Rahman stressed.

The expert said the BRI, along with bilateral initiatives, will serve as a platform for deepening cooperation and achieving shared goals in agricultural development.

