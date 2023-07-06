Home>>
Discover the charm of lantern making in ancient town in E China's Zhejiang
(People's Daily Online) 10:32, July 06, 2023
|Wang Rulan (right) makes a needle pierced frameless lantern at a workshop in Potan ancient town in Xianju county, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Ye Binde)
Wang Rulan, an inheritor of the lantern making craft, recently showcased her skill in making needle pierced frameless lanterns at a workshop in Potan ancient town in Xianju county, east China's Zhejiang Province.
The craft of making needle pierced frameless lanterns in Xianju was listed as one of the national intangible cultural heritages in China in 2006.
In recent years, Xianju has attached great importance to the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, and continuously organized activities for students to experience the charm of intangible cultural heritage, enriching their summer vacations.
