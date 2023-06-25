Home>>
Rapper rhymes about China's UNESCO cultural heritage list contributions
(People's Daily App) 14:42, June 25, 2023
The Dragon Boat Festival, which fell on Thursday this year, was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2009. It's the first traditional Chinese festival to be added to the list. Do you know what other items have been inscribed on the UNESCO list? Check out this rap video to find out.
(Source: CCTV)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese intangible cultural heritage adapts, thrives in modern times
- Feature: Chinese scholars sponsor mini-marathon to help protect Afghan cultural heritage
- China to pilot national tourism routes themed on cultural heritage
- China firmly supports Asian efforts on cultural heritage protection
- Region unites on cultural heritage work
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.