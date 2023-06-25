Rapper rhymes about China's UNESCO cultural heritage list contributions

(People's Daily App) 14:42, June 25, 2023

The Dragon Boat Festival, which fell on Thursday this year, was inscribed on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO in 2009. It's the first traditional Chinese festival to be added to the list. Do you know what other items have been inscribed on the UNESCO list? Check out this rap video to find out.

(Source: CCTV)

