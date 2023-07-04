Half of monitored capital goods see lower prices in China

Xinhua) 13:20, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Half of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered lower prices in late June compared with mid-June, official data showed Tuesday.

Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 25 saw price declines, 19 reported higher prices, and the prices of six remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

Specifically, the price of liquefied natural gas went up 4.3 percent in late June compared with mid-June, and the price of corn rose 2 percent.

During the same period, the price of liquefied petroleum gas fell by 0.5 percent, and the hog price dropped by 3.5 percent, the data revealed.

The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)