Half of monitored capital goods see lower prices in China
BEIJING, July 4 (Xinhua) -- Half of the capital goods monitored by China's statistical authorities registered lower prices in late June compared with mid-June, official data showed Tuesday.
Of the 50 major goods classified in nine categories, including seamless steel tubes, gasoline, coal, fertilizer, and some chemicals, 25 saw price declines, 19 reported higher prices, and the prices of six remained unchanged, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
Specifically, the price of liquefied natural gas went up 4.3 percent in late June compared with mid-June, and the price of corn rose 2 percent.
During the same period, the price of liquefied petroleum gas fell by 0.5 percent, and the hog price dropped by 3.5 percent, the data revealed.
The figures, released every 10 days, are based on a survey of nearly 2,000 wholesalers and distributors in 31 provincial-level regions across the country.
Photos
Related Stories
- Means of production prices decline in China
- Means of production prices fall in China
- Means of production prices mostly rise in China
- Employment, prices key to stable growth
- Means of production prices mostly rise in China
- Experts optimistic on overall price stability this year
- China to further ensure supply and stable prices of essential necessities and energy to meet residential and corporate needs
- Means of production prices mostly fall in China
- Means of production prices fall in China
- Means of production prices fall in China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.