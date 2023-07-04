China to improve reliability of products in key manufacturing sectors

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities have pledged to elevate the reliability of products, a major quality metric, in key manufacturing sectors to enhance national strength in manufacturing, according to a guideline made public on Monday.

The country aims to set up over 100 exemplary models of improved reliability by 2025 and see more products excel by global standards by 2030, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, one of the five authorities that released the document.

The guideline calls for focus on the machinery, electronics and automobile sectors, with programs planned to strengthen reliability in both primary components and complete equipment and systems.

These sectors have been chosen for their scale and ability to effect change in others, which can help fortify industrial and supply chain resilience, according to the ministry.

Companies will be given more incentives, including tax relief, to help the cause, the document states.

