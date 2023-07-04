Home>>
Senior CPC official meets Lao delegation
(Xinhua) 09:24, July 04, 2023
BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Liu Jianchao, head of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with a delegation of senior cadres of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party on Monday in Beijing.
The delegation was led by Siheng Homsombath, Vice Secretary of Saravan Provincial Party Committee and President of the People's Congress of Saravan province.
Both sides exchanged views on implementing the consensus of the two heads of state and parties, deepening the friendly relationship between the two parties, and promoting the construction of the China-Laos community with a shared future.
