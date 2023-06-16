Senior CPC official visits Lao president in Kunming

Xinhua) 09:00, June 16, 2023

Entrusted by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, visits and meets with Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

KUNMING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Entrusted by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Li Xi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of CPC Central Committee, visited Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party Central Committee and Lao president, in Kunming on Thursday.

Li, also secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, conveyed the cordial greetings from General Secretary Xi Jinping and his wife Professor Peng Liyuan to Thongloun and his wife Naly Sisoulith.

In recent years, under the strategic guidance and promotion of the top leaders of the two parties and two countries, China-Laos relations have maintained a high level of development, Li said when meeting with Thongloun.

He said China is willing to work with Laos to implement the important consensus reached by Xi and Thongloun, deepen exchanges and mutual learning on governance, strengthen exchanges and cooperation on anti-corruption, and promote new development of the two parties and two countries.

Thongloun asked Li to convey his best wishes to General Secretary Xi Jinping and Professor Peng Liyuan, and expressed readiness to work with China to firmly promote the building of a Laos-China community with a shared future.

He wished the Chinese people greater achievements under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core.

