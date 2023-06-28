Chicago's air quality among world's worst due to Canadian wildfire

Xinhua) 14:08, June 28, 2023

CHICAGO, June 27 (Xinhua) -- The air quality for much of the Chicago area has been deemed unhealthy due to drifting smoke from the ongoing wildfires across Canada.

As of 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Tuesday, AirNow.gov listed Chicago's air quality at 258, the worst air quality of any major city in the world. Air Quality Alerts are in effect Tuesday for the Chicago area and the U.S. states of Wisconsin and Indiana.

The Chicago Park District has moved programs, including summer camps, indoors, while all beaches in Evanston in the northern suburbs of Chicago have been closed, local media reported Tuesday.

AirNow.gov recommends people who must be outside wear an N95 mask and those with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens to reduce exposure.

Mayor Brandon Johnson stated the air quality, saying the City of Chicago is carefully monitoring and taking precautions. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has categorized Chicago's Air Quality Index as "unhealthy" due to Canadian wildfire smoke in the Chicago region.

"We recommend children, teens, seniors, people with heart or lung disease, and individuals who are pregnant avoid strenuous activities and limit their time outdoors," Brandon said in the statement.

"Anyone who needs immediate medical attention should dial 911," the statement added.

The National Weather Service expects conditions to improve as winds push through the city overnight into Wednesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)