China contributes positively to int'l shipping industry: ambassador

Xinhua) 13:50, June 28, 2023

LONDON, June 26 (Xinhua) -- China has contributed positively to the international shipping industry and maritime governance over the past decades, Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang has said.

Zheng made the remarks in a speech he delivered on Friday at a reception hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Britain here at the headquarters of the International Maritime Organization (IMO). This year marks the 50th anniversary of China's restoration of the IMO membership.

Over the past 50 years, China has participated in the work of the IMO in a comprehensive manner, and earnestly fulfilled its convention obligations, he said, noting that China has been elected as a Category A Member of the IMO Council for 17 consecutive times and has joined almost all the conventions and regulations within the IMO framework.

"China has actively donated to developing member countries of the IMO for their efforts to enhance maritime capabilities, and has continuously strengthened technical exchanges and cooperation with IMO, contributing positively to the international shipping industry and maritime governance," the ambassador said.

