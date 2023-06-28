Developed countries failed promise for climate action in developing countries: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua) 13:14, June 28, 2023

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Developed countries have yet to deliver on their promise of mobilizing 100 billion U.S. dollars per year for climate action in developing countries, a promise made 14 years ago, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.

According to a recent study led by the University of Leeds and published in the UK journal Nature Sustainability, almost 90 percent of excess carbon emissions come from developed countries such as the United States, who could be liable to pay 170 trillion U.S. dollars in climate reparations to low-emitting countries to ensure targets to curtail climate breakdown are met.

In response to a related query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that this research proves that developed countries have historical responsibilities, legal obligations and moral responsibilities for climate change.

"They need to take a lead in drastically cutting their carbon emissions and reach net zero carbon emissions much earlier than 2050, and create space for developing countries' sustainable development," Mao said, adding that developed countries also need to provide support to developing countries in finance, technology and capacity-building.

Regrettably, however, developed countries have yet to deliver on their promise of mobilizing 100 billion U.S. dollars per year for climate action in developing countries--a promise made 14 years ago, and to offer a roadmap for doubling adaptation finance, said the spokesperson.

She said China is a doer in ecological conservation and climate governance, and will remain committed to working actively and prudently toward the goals of reaching peak carbon emissions and carbon neutrality, and provide support and help to fellow developing countries for climate response under the frameworks of green Belt and Road and South-South cooperation.

"We hope developed countries will shoulder their historical responsibilities, deliver on their commitments at an early date, step up financial, technological and capacity-building support for developing countries, and work for substantive progress in global climate governance," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)