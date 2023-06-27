Chinese premier meets with executive chairman of WEF

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab in north China's Tianjin, June 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

TIANJIN, June 26 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab in Tianjin on Monday.

Li noted that the WEF plays an important role in promoting global economic cooperation, and that cooperation between China and the WEF has continued for more than 40 years and has yielded fruitful results. The WEF has not only provided a good platform for exchanges between Chinese and foreign business communities, but has also opened a window for mutual understanding between China and the world.

With the development of globalization, world economies have long been intertwined with each other, Li said. He noted that countries cooperating with each other and complementing each other's advantages is a requirement for the development of productive forces, and an irreversible historical trend.

Li said that all countries should practice frank and in-depth communication to enhance understanding and mutual trust, limit misjudgments, pursue win-win results, strengthen the convergence of interests, and work together to overcome common challenges and create a better future.

China will remain committed to its path of peaceful development, advance its high-level opening-up, and share development opportunities with other countries, Li said. China is ready to work with all parties to build an open world economy and a community with a shared future for humanity, Li added.

For his part, Schwab said the WEF highly appreciates the important contributions China has made to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, promoting global economic growth, and promoting global poverty reduction. The whole world benefits from China's development.

Schwab said the WEF is willing to deepen its partnership with China, encourage all parties to strengthen communication, enhance mutual trust and expand cooperation, achieve mutual benefit and win-win results, jointly address climate change and other global challenges, and promote the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

