A look at media center of 14th Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin

Xinhua) 10:54, June 26, 2023

A journalist is seen filming with a mobile phone at the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center, the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

The media center of the 14th Summer Davos Forum, comprised of Briefing Centre and Media Village, will be open to the public since June 27.

The forum will be held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29.

Approximately 1,500 leaders from both public and private sectors from more than 90 countries will come together for the three-day event.

A staff member is seen at the Forum Recording Studio inside the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center, the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows the Briefing Centre inside the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center, the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Volunteers are seen at the Media Village inside the Tianjin Meijiang Convention Center, the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in north China's Tianjin Municipality, June 25, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)