Summer Davos Forum ready to kick off in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:15, June 26, 2023

This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows a view of the Tianjin Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Center, the venue for the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, in north China's Tianjin Municipality. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

TIANJIN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, also known as the Summer Davos Forum, will be held in Tianjin from June 27 to 29.

The theme of this year's annual meeting is "Entrepreneurship: The Driving Force of the Global Economy."

Approximately 1,500 leaders from both public and private sectors from more than 90 countries will come together for the three-day event.

