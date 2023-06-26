China effectively curbs high incidence of drug crimes

Xinhua) 10:02, June 26, 2023

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- China has effectively contained the high incidence of drug-related crimes in recent years, said the country's top procuratorate on Sunday.

Procuratorial organs nationwide approved the arrest of 373,000 people for drug offenses from January 2018 to May 2023, down 40 percent from the previous same period, according to the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

In recent years, procuratorial authorities have stepped up efforts to crack down on drug-related crimes, tackling the prominent problem of drug trafficking through online platforms with the help of data sharing mechanism between different sectors, said Yuan Ming, an SPP official.

Procuratorial organs will further study the new features of drug crimes and build a more rigorous anti-drug system, in a bid to ensure a safe and stable social environment, said Yuan.

