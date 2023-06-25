Unprecedented China-themed AFL game held in Sydney

The inaugural China-themed Australian Football League (AFL) game was held in Sydney on June 24 to promote this unique sport in the Chinese-Australian community.

This groundbreaking AFL game at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), which took place in line with the Dragon Boat Festival that fell on June 22 this year, started after a dragon dance was performed on the field. Adding to the significance of the occasion, Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian conducted the coin toss.

Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian tosses the coin at the first China-themed AFL game in Sydney’s SCG, June 24, 2023. (Photo/AFL)

A number of distinguished guests were also present, including Australia’s Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns, Chinese Consul General to Sydney Zhou Limin, and other prominent Chinese and Australian government officials, as well as business and trade figures.

The Sydney Swans smashed the West Coast Eagles 205-34, setting a new winning margin record in club history.

Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian and other officials watch the first China-themed AFL game in Sydney’s SCG on June 24, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

According to the host, there were approximately 28,000 spectators at the match, while an additional estimated 4 million viewers watched on television and online livestreams.

In his speech at the pre-match luncheon, Xiao Qian said that this game was held at a right time, as relations between China and Australia are steadily growing and strengthening. The hosting of this match also aligns well with the celebration of the Dragon Boat Festival, one of the most important festivals in China.

Chinese ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian delivers a speech at the pre-match luncheon of the first China-themed AFL game in Sydney’s SCG, June 24, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

He highlighted the longstanding history of sports exchanges between China and Australia, and stressed that sports will continue to play a crucial role in promoting friendship between the two countries.

“I am fully confident that the event today will not only further enhance the Australian people’s understanding of Chinese traditional culture, but also greatly promote the Chinese people’s appreciation of Australian culture, especially the most popular sport in Australia, the footy,” Xiao said.

NSW Premier Chris Minns (left) and Chinese Consul General to Sydney Zhou Limin (right) at the pre-match luncheon of the first China-themed AFL game in Sydney’s SCG, June 24, 2023. (Photo/Ji He)

In his address, Chris Minns acknowledged the contributions of the Chinese community to Australia’s economy and cultural diversity. He also emphasized the significance of this special match, saying, "Sport has a unique ability to bring people together, and I hope this sport can bring both friendship and mutual understanding between two great nations."

During an interview with People's Daily Online, Andrew Pridham, Chairman of the Sydney Swans, shared the rationale behind organizing this special AFL game. He emphasized the team's commitment to embracing the entire community, and China is a big part of it. With Chinese ancestry accounting for a significant 11.6 percent of Sydney's population, as per the 2021 census, the Swans aim to foster cultural exchanges and deepen the connection between the Chinese-Australian community and Australian Rules football.

Looking ahead, Pridham shared the club's intention to host the China-themed game annually. They are also collaborating with the AFL to establish two AFL Academy programs in Sydney’s Hurstville and Parramatta for people of Chinese descent.

A dragon dance performance ahead of the first China-themed AFL game in Sydney’s SCG on June 24, 2023. (Photo/AFL)

Australian Football, also known as Aussie Rules or simply footy, is the indigenous sport of Australia that evolved in Melbourne in the mid-19th century, as documented by the National Museum of Australia.

From 2017 to 2019, three AFL Premiership matches were held in Shanghai, marking the first time the sport ventured outside Australia or New Zealand. The progress was halted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is not clear yet whether this quintessential Australian game will be brought back to China in the future, Tom Harley, the CEO of the Sydney Swans, told People’s Daily Online.

