Shaolin Kungfu in Africa

(People's Daily App) 14:30, June 25, 2023

Take a look at these African students performing martial arts at the Shaolin Temple in Lusaka, Zambia.

Established jointly by China's Songshan Shaolin Temple and Chinese entrepreneurs, the Shaolin Temple Zambia opened its doors to the public and started offering training courses in January 2022.

Training is strenuous but has huge benefits aside from learning about Chinese culture.

