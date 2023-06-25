Thousands of Chinese Canadians gather to reflect on racist Chinese Exclusion Act

Xinhua) 13:54, June 25, 2023

OTTAWA, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Thousands of Chinese Canadians came to the Parliament Hill on Saturday to denounce racism and reflect upon the Chinese Immigration Act, which was passed in 1923 in Canada and commonly known as the Chinese Exclusion Act.

People enjoyed various forms of Chinese cultural performances, including dancing, music and lion dance, before speeches were made.

"Chinese communities in Canada deserved better, and still do, which is why we must continue to fight anti-Asian racism, violence and hate," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in a letter read at the event.

"Today's event provides an opportunity to reflect upon the important contributions that Canadians of Chinese descent have made and continue to make, to our country's history, identity and prosperity," he added.

"Today is a day of voice where we will speak out that exclusion can never happen again ... We have to take action to make sure that Chinese Canadians, Asian Canadians, all minority Canadians are not subject to any modern form of exclusion and we have to work together to make that happen," said Senator Yuen Pau Woo from British Columbia.

The Chinese Exclusion Act, which banned most forms of Chinese immigration to Canada, was repealed in 1947.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)