Remembrance event held in Ottawa to reflect on racist Chinese Exclusion Act

Xinhua) 10:11, June 25, 2023

OTTAWA, June 23 (Xinhua) -- A remembrance event was held here on Friday to reflect upon the Chinese Immigration Act, which was passed in 1923, in Canada and recognize the mistakes of racism.

The act, commonly known as the Chinese Exclusion Act, banned most forms of Chinese immigration to Canada and was repealed in 1947.

This event, attended by representatives of the Chinese community from across the country, as well as members of Parliament, senators, and other dignitaries, was an opportunity to take action against racism.

A historic plaque was unveiled in the Senate Chamber to mark the centennial and specially prepared performances took place and were live streamed to mark the occasion.

"One hundred years ago a law anchored in discrimination and intolerance came into effect. This was the Chinese Exclusion Act. We are gathered today to acknowledge the harm it caused to families, communities and our country," said Governor General Mary Simon at the event.

She said that in telling the stories of those who suffered as a result of racism, Canadians are not rewriting the past.

"This ceremony, like so many other events that are taking place across Canada in 2023, is not only about a 100-year-old law, it is above all about the Chinese in Canada who paid the price of that vile legislation and the trauma that affected the Chinese community for years to follow," said Senator Yuen Pau Woo from British Columbia, who helped create this event.

The discriminatory and racist act almost completely prevented people from China from entering Canada for nearly a quarter century.

