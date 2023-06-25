Yemeni gov't forces raise combat readiness after Houthi military parade
ADEN, Yemen, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Yemeni government forces on Saturday raised their combat readiness in response to a large military parade held by the Houthi rebels, state media reported.
The country's Defense Minister Mohsen al-Daari visited government forces in the southwestern province of Taiz, where he met with commanders to assess the preparedness for potential Houthi attacks, the state-run Saba news agency reported.
Following the visit, al-Daari emphasized the importance of boosting cohesion and morale among the forces and urged them to be on high alert for confronting any Houthi actions.
The decision to raise combat readiness comes two days after a large military parade organized by thousands of Houthi fighters in the country's central province of Ibb, which is adjacent to Taiz.
During the parade, Mahdi Al-Mashat, head of the Houthis' Supreme Political Council, delivered a speech in which he vowed to continue fighting for "freedom, independence, and full sovereignty" for Yemen. He also promised to introduce advanced weapons in the "next battle."
The Yemeni government's decision to raise combat readiness reflects growing concerns over the possibility of renewed conflict with the Houthis.
Yemen's civil war flared in late 2014 when the Houthi group seized control over much of the country's north and forced the internationally recognized government out of the capital Sanaa.
Photos
- 2023 "My Story of Chinese Hanzi" international competition kicks off
- Ancient city explores innovative transformation to gain new vitality
- Yangzhou witnesses integration of traditional culture and culture creative industry
- Datong develops tourism combining rich cultural heritages and well-known attractions
Related Stories
- Yemeni warring parties conclude 3-day prisoner swap talks with "positive" results
- UN vessel arrives at moored oil tanker off Yemeni coast for rescue preparation
- Scorching heat wave grips Yemen's Aden amid electricity crisis
- Yemeni leader reiterates unity amid calls for secession
- Chinese envoy calls for comprehensive cease-fire in Yemen
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.