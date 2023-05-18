Chinese envoy calls for comprehensive cease-fire in Yemen

Xinhua) 11:24, May 18, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, May 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese envoy on Wednesday called for efforts to strive for a comprehensive cease-fire so as to create a favorable environment for the political process in Yemen.

Relevant parties have, for some time, maintained close communication on the political settlement of the Yemeni issue and strived to end the suffering of the Yemeni people. They should maintain the current momentum, step up dialogue and consultation, set reasonable expectations and demonstrate flexibility so as to arrive at mutually acceptable solutions to outstanding issues as soon as possible, said Geng Shuang, China's deputy permanent representative to the United Nations.

"We urge all parties in Yemen to put the interests of the people first, adhere to the political solution, abandon military means, actively cooperate with the UN special envoy in order to strive for a comprehensive cease-fire promptly so that a favorable environment can be created for the political process," he told the UN Security Council.

The security situation in Yemen has eased recently. However, sporadic exchanges of fire still took place in Taiz and other places, causing civilian casualties. China expresses concern about this, he said.

The international community should increase humanitarian and development investment in Yemen to stop the deterioration of the humanitarian situation. The UN humanitarian operations in Yemen should be fully funded, and the unreasonable restrictions on humanitarian operations should be lifted immediately, said Geng.

The political settlement of the Yemeni issue is certainly not separable from the regional dynamics, he said.

There have been positive signs for regional peace and stability in the Middle East, and new favorable conditions are emerging for the improvement of the situation in Yemen, the envoy added.

China has all along been a promoter of security and stability, a partner for development and prosperity, and a facilitator of unity and self-improvement in the Middle East. China is ready to work with the international community in actively supporting regional countries' efforts to strengthen unity and cooperation and engage in dialogue and consultation for the sake of peace and tranquility in the region, he said.

