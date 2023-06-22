China's economic development shows sound momentum: Chinese vice premier

June 22, 2023

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng met with Singapore's Temasek Chairman Lim Boon Heng on Tuesday in Beijing.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said since the beginning of the year, China has adhered to the general principle of pursuing progress while ensuring stability and faithfully implemented the new development philosophy, and the economy has recovered and turned for the better.

He said a bumper summer harvest of grains is likely. China's manufacturing industry has been growing steadily, and the service industry is picking up relatively fast. He said investment, consumption, and export played their role in a coordinated way, employment and commodity prices are kept generally stable, and solid headway is being made in high-quality development.

"China's economic development is showing sound momentum in the first half of the year," said He.

Hailing China's sound economic growth despite the COVID-19, Lim said Temasek will continue to devote itself to the Chinese market.

