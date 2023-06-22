Ambassador calls on Chinese, British businesses to strengthen cooperation

Xinhua) 10:23, June 22, 2023

LONDON, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguang has encouraged the business communities of China and Britain to strengthen cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

"The BRI is not China's solo performance, but a symphony played by partner countries together," said Zheng when addressing the "New Silk Road: Expanding Horizons" seminar held here at the European headquarters of Bloomberg on Tuesday.

The ambassador noted that ten years after its launch, the BRI has made major achievements and has injected strong impetus into the common development of partner countries and boosted their green, low-carbon transition and digital transformation.

Hosted by Bloomberg, the seminar brought together around 150 guests representing major financial institutions in Britain to discuss the latest developments in China's financial markets and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Investors across the world continued to be highly interested in China's financial market, Li Bing, head of Bloomberg Asia Pacific, said, noting that "China is a market that global investors cannot avoid."

