Chinese vice president meets City of London mayor
Chinese Vice President Han Zheng meets with Nicholas Lyons, Lord Mayor of the City of London, in Beijing, capital of China, June 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)
BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Nicholas Lyons, Lord Mayor of the City of London, in Beijing on Thursday.
Noting that the economic and trade ties between China and Britain enjoy sound momentum and huge potential, Han said financial cooperation has increasingly become a new driving force for bilateral practical cooperation.
London is one of the most internationalized financial hubs in the world, and the City of London is not only the "heart" of London's economic development but also a world-renowned financial center, Han said.
At present, China is unswervingly expanding its high-level opening-up in various fields, including the financial industry, Han said, adding that China is willing to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation with the British financial community and promote the sustained and healthy development of bilateral economic and trade relations.
China has made massive achievements in economic and social development, and its future development goals will be achieved, Lyons said, adding that Britain and China share broad common interests and enjoy promising prospects for financial cooperation.
The City of London is willing to deepen cooperation with the Chinese government, enterprises, and financial institutions to achieve win-win development, Lyons said.
Photos
