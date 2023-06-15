Home>>
Chinese automaker leads technology trends
By Zhang Kaiwei (People's Daily Online) 10:35, June 15, 2023
Photo taken on June 14, 2023 shows the automated production line in FAW-Hongqi Prosperity Factory in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province. (Photo/People’s Daily Online)
FAW-Hongqi Prosperity Factory is located in Changchun, northeast China’s Jilin Province, and its intelligent manufacturing technology is leading in China. The factory adopts automatic assembly technology by robots, and has 14 automatic production lines, with welding fully automated. It rolls out as many as 100,000 vehicles a year.
On the assembly line, the information of each vehicle can be seen in real time through a monitoring terminal, which realizes the transparency and visualization of the process of vehicle manufacturing.
