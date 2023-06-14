China to cut gasoline, diesel retail prices

Xinhua) 09:03, June 14, 2023

BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China will cut the retail prices of gasoline and diesel from Wednesday, the sixth such move this year, based on the recent changes in international oil prices, the country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.

Gasoline and diesel prices will be reduced by 55 yuan (about 7.69 U.S. dollars) per tonne and 50 yuan per tonne, respectively, according to the National Development and Reform Commission.

Under the current pricing mechanism, the prices of refined oil products are adjusted following changes in international crude oil prices.

The commission predicted that the international market would continue the weak performance in the short term.

China's three biggest oil companies -- the China National Petroleum Corporation, the China Petrochemical Corporation and the China National Offshore Oil Corporation -- and oil refineries have been directed to maintain oil production and facilitate transportation to ensure stable supplies, the commission said.

