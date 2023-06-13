Sour lemons bring sweet life to villagers in S China's Guangxi

People's Daily Online) 13:19, June 13, 2023

Freshly picked Xiangshui lemons at a plantation in Sifu village, Shitou township, Rongian county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. (Photo/Pu Jiaxin)

Xiangshui lemons have entered the harvest season at a plantation in Sifu village, Shitou township, Rongxian county, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. The green fruits glow in the sunshine, bringing local growers the joy of harvest.

Chen Jianyi started to operate the lemon plantation in 2020. Now, she is an expert in lemon cultivation. "My plantation covers more than 200 mu (13.33 hectares) of land and produces more than 75,000 kg of fruits every year, valued at around 2 million yuan ($280,000)," said Chen.

"Xiangshui lemons can be sold for as much as 60 yuan per kg," Chen said, adding that her lemons are sold on the local market, as well as to places across the country via e-commerce.

The prosperous lemon business has brought wealth to Chen and made her more confident to engage in the agricultural industry.

"The local villagers are able to live a better life as they have jobs to do and can increase their incomes through lemon cultivation," said Zou Hanmin, an official of the village.

