Anyue county in SW China’s Sichuan promotes rural vitalization by boosting sales of lemon via multiple marketing channels

People's Daily Online) 10:12, September 17, 2021

Anyue county in southwest China’s Sichuan province, one of the five major lemon producing areas in the world, has expanded the marketing channels for its high-quality lemons and can now reach the global market, helping to boost the vitalization of rural areas.

Photo shows a lemon tree field in Anyue county, southwest China’s Sichuan province. (Photo/Zhu Huan)

Jumping on the bandwagon of e-commerce, the county has encouraged cooperation between lemon production bases and e-commerce companies. Home to 500 e-commerce lemon enterprises and over 5,700 online lemon shops, it has garnered an online sales volume of over 2 billion yuan (about $310 million).

E-commerce is also helping Anyue sell the fruit worldwide. According to Tian Zaize, director of the county’s lemon industry development center, the center has signed long-term trade contracts with over 30 countries and regions, including Russia and Singapore.

Moreover, the county has also established brick-and-mortar stores nationwide. So far, there are more than 3,500 direct selling stores in major cities across the country, with over 3,000 distributors and over 125,000 employees.

Workers package lemons at an e-commerce logistics center in Anyue county, southwest China’s Sichuan province. (Photo/Zhu Huan)

Anyue will integrate rural tourism with lemon cultivation to further increase lemon growers’ incomes, in this way letting the lemon industry play a bigger role in boosting rural vitalization.

Anyue lemons contain more lemon oil, citric acid, and vitamins than other lemons.

