China to further promote deep-sea, far-sea aquaculture

Xinhua) 08:37, June 13, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Oct. 26, 2022 shows boats traveling in the aquaculture area of Sansha Township in the morning in Xiapu County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- China will accelerate its development of deep-sea and far-sea aquaculture throughout the industrial chain, according to an official guideline made public on Monday.

Efforts should be made to improve the spatial layout of aquaculture and ensure it falls within the requirements of national territory spatial planning and intertidal zone planning, according to the guideline jointly released by eight authorities, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The document urges development throughout all processes within the industrial chain, including seed rearing, aquatic product processing, logistics, and nurturing endemic brands.

Deep-sea and far-sea aquaculture projects should assess their environmental impacts in accordance with the law and follow environmental protection regulations, per the document.

The guideline also pledges more support for the research and development of aquaculture technologies and equipment, and calls on business owners in the industry to ensure production safety.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)